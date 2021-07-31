Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%.

TTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $24.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the first quarter worth $250,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

