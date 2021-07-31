TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.15.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday.

TRP traded down C$0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$60.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,072. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$62.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. TC Energy has a one year low of C$50.61 and a one year high of C$66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.31%.

In related news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,637.48. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

