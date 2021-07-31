TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$68.89.

TRP stock opened at C$60.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.31. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.4499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.31%.

In other TC Energy news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

