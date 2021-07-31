TD Securities Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$12.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.00 target price (down from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.88. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 18.20%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.