TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.91.
Shares of TFII stock opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$117.75. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
