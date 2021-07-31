TD Securities Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$94.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$76.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$119.91.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$139.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$117.75. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$145.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$466,496,128. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

