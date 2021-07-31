TD Securities Raises Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to C$53.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on APYRF. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.13.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

