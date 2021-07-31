Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $597,561,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,675,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,430,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,090 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $230,334,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after buying an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ICE opened at $119.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,034 shares of company stock valued at $13,011,765 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

