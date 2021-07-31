Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $56.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.