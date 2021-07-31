Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 19,620 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 55.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 135.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $329.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche Holding AG has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $48.79.

RHHBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $46.42 price objective on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

