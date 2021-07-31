Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 8,500 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

GM stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.78. General Motors has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.