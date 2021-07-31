Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,261 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.