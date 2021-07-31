Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the June 30th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Technicolor stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Technicolor has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

