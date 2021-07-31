Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TGP. B. Riley lifted their price target on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

TGP stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.20. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGP. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

