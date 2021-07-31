Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 54,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.08.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.
About Tekla Healthcare Investors
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
