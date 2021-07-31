Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the June 30th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.96. 54,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,091. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $26.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

