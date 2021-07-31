Teladoc Health, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of TDOC opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 0.27. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,368 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,435. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

