Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $504.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $466.67.

NYSE TDY traded up $3.83 on Friday, hitting $452.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,467. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $427.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $301.56 and a 1-year high of $459.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

