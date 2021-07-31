Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.90 by Credit Suisse Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.69 ($3.17).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a one year high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.30.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.