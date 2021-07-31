Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TLPFY stock opened at $211.12 on Friday. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $144.68 and a 52-week high of $216.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

