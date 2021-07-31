Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 131.0% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:TDF opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.93. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.