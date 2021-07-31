Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following insider buying activity. 78,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 454,512 shares.The stock last traded at $5.57 and had previously closed at $5.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $367,791.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,782,588 shares of company stock worth $9,927,366. 6.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Templeton Global Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

