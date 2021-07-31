Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TENB. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Tenable alerts:

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -158.51 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $31.54 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $787,722.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 22,800 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $902,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,805,498.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,229 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Tenable by 142.4% in the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after acquiring an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $36,979,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.