Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE TDC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 472,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.26. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after buying an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,106 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,008,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after purchasing an additional 269,507 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

