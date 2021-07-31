Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives $39.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 472,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,436. Teradata has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

