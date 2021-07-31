Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.98%.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.92. 734,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at $984,642.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 639,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

