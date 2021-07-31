Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TEX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Terex from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.19.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of TEX stock opened at $47.92 on Thursday. Terex has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 369.23%.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $2,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,008,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 46,730 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Terex by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 152,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.