Terracoin Market Capitalization Reaches $467,501.47 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $467,501.47 and $221.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,194.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.91 or 0.01345730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00344025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00071083 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003341 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 88.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

