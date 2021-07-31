Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $540.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $687.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $640.49. Tesla has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a PE ratio of 687.20, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $39,028,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

