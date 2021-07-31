Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $647.84 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $540.52.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $687.20 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $640.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock worth $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

