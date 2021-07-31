Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Gap Down to $130.96

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.96, but opened at $127.80. Tetra Tech shares last traded at $129.18, with a volume of 114 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 458,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 813,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,536 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

