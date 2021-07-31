Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.690-$3.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.000 EPS.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $133.52 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $144.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.00.

In related news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the transaction, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.