Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.