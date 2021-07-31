Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.08% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.28.
Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.
In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 122,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 183,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
