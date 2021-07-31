Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.870-$2.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.86. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $125.43 and a 12-month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

