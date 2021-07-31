Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.63, but opened at $93.55. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 29,345 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

