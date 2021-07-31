Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $106.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.63, but opened at $93.55. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $92.23, with a volume of 29,345 shares.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.05.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
About Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.