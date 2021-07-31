Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.70.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Textron has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

