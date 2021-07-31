TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $122.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TFI International to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.86.

NYSE:TFII opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

