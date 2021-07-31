TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 16.69%.

TFSL stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

TFSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

