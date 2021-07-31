Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Down 43.5% in July

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TGSGY stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.91. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $18.45.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tgs Asa in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Danske downgraded Tgs Asa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TGS ASA provides geoscience data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multibeam data. It also provides geological services comprising digital well logs; and interpretation products and data integration solutions.

