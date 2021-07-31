The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$78.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.87, with a volume of 3,286,498 shares changing hands.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$83.00 target price (up from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.53.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.80. The stock has a market cap of C$94.52 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.85 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

