The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 236,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 42,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $115.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock valued at $231,700,372 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

