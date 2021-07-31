The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $254.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.15.

NYSE BA opened at $226.48 on Friday. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.94. The firm has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

