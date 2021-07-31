The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Insider Mark Randazza Sells 31,652 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KO stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,685,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 82,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

