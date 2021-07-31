The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for The Community Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87.

NASDAQ:TCFC opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.57.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,883,000 after purchasing an additional 45,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 244,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,986 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 139,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

