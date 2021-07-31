The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €200.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €194.58 ($228.92).

Shares of RI stock opened at €186.10 ($218.94) on Tuesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €182.41.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

