The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.62. 2,265,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,995. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.28.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.