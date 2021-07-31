The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%.

HIG stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,995. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

