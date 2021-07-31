The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend payment by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $190.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 40.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

