The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.83-6.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.62-79.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.55 billion.The Procter & Gamble also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.23. The stock had a trading volume of 14,394,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,979. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.37.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

