The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Short Interest Down 33.6% in July

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 30th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

RMR stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 88,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,183. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.25. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.69.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after acquiring an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

