The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.05. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of $3.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $9.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 769.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.96. The stock had a trading volume of 446,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

