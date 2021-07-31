The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.200-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $995 M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.70 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 236,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,763. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SMPL shares. lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a hold rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.23.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

